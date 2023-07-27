KENOSHA — The Uptown Lofts, 6204 22nd Ave., is on schedule, with tenants expected to be moved in by early January, according to City Administrator John Morrissey.

The first three major tenants, located on the first floor of the project, will be a children’s library, a grocery store and a restaurant.

A grocery store and restaurant at the location burned down in 2020.

Morrissey said the project is on track to begin leasing 72 apartments to residents in January.

“The project is coming along well, it looks good,” Morrissey said. “It’s a nice looking building.”

The hybrid residential and commercial project is part of wider efforts to improve the area.

City leadership plans to make the former Brown National Bank Building, 2240 63rd St., the center of the Uptown area.

“There’s still things we’d like to do in the Uptown,” Morrissey said. “There’s a lot of work to do, but this project is coming about as planned and I think it’ll be a great benefit to the area.”

Local leaders and officials have noted the benefits of the returning grocery store, with Uptown Kenosha considered by some to be a food desert.