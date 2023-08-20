SOMERS — An nest of endangered rusty patched bumble bees was recently located at a private residence in Somers, just the fifth such gathering documented in Wisconsin over the last 20 years. While doing property maintenance, the landowner heard buzzing and located the nest. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is not disclosing the exact location in an effort to protect the endangered bees. Locating the endanger species’ nest, in particular, is considered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“We don’t know when they’re going to disperse,” said Bumble Bee Brigade and Terrestrial Insect Ecologist Elizabeth Braatz. “This is an incredibly important find. It’s really, really rare and really valuable.”

Braatz gives credit to the local Root Pike Watershed Initiative Network in attracting the bees to the site, as restoration work to the Pike River set the right kind of conditions to attract the specific bumblebee species.

“In 2019, the pollinator patch program started, and that was all an effort to rally around this endangered bee,” said Kristi Heuser, pollinator patch program manager and stormwater resource consultant for Root-Pike WIN.

The bee was listed as a federally endangered species in 2017, when 90% of the population was lost. The rusty patched bumble bees, identified by a small rusty-red colored patch on their second abdominal segment, could once be found in eastern and midwestern United States, along with southern Canada. Over time, that range shrunk to southeast Wisconsin and areas of Minnesota.

“To see the nest is a dream come true for the watershed I live in and work in,” Heuser said. “It’s just extra special.”

Heuser and Braatz said it was vital to identify and report sightings of the bees and their nests, as the data is important for research and conservation.

“It’s very hard to protect what you don’t know about and don’t see,” Braatz said.

Small but mighty, the rusty patched bumble bee plays an important role in the ecosystem because it is a very effective pollinator for plants and contributes to food security and the healthy functioning in ecosystems, officials explained.

The species has an annual cycle, meaning the bees documented by the Department of Natural Resources Friday morning will overwinter, which is the process of waiting through the winter season, under leaves start growing next spring.

“Hopefully all these bees will survive and come out and do it again,” Braatz said.