Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Brass Community School second-graders got their hands dirty Thursday morning and they loved it.

They planted hostas, flowers and more in their first-ever class plot in the Small World Community Garden near the school under the leadership of volunteer garden designer Patrick Ramsdell.

Throughout the year, students have worked on growing plants for math lessons such as measuring height. They have also cleaned up litter around the school community for Earth Day and pulled weeks to prepare the garden plot for plants.

Ramsdell, who was joined by his dog, Goku, worked alongside Brass second grade teacher Amanda Acosta and city community outreach coordinator Katherine Marks to create a plot in the garden for the second grade class.

“It started because we were doing a math project where we were growing plants in the classroom and ... from that they’ve just been loving it,” said Acosta. “We talked about how this is another way to help make the community look pretty, so they’ve been really excited and really into it.”

In addition to the plants placed in their plot, the second-graders decorated rocks with their names on them as well as rocks with their own designs to additionally beautify their class plot. The rocks with student names were arranged to display the number two, signifying the second grade class.

“It’s exciting. They are loving it,” Acosta said. “They refer to it as ‘our garden,’ so they have definitely taken ownership of it.”

Students were enthusiastic about creating the garden, as well as having Goku be part of the fun.

“(It’s been) good because the dog is here to watch us have fun planting things in the garden,” said Za’kahryon Brantley. “(It makes me feel) happy and excited because it’s good to do and you can grow fruits and vegetables”

Classmate Sa’myia Stalberte said one of her favorite parts of the garden was the flowers.

“(My favorite part) was building the number two and the flowers,” she said.

Another classmate, Antonio Gonzales, said his favorite part of the garden was the design.

“I like that it has a ‘2’ on it and the plants around it,’” Gonzales said.

Marks said having a plot for the students is important because they live in the neighborhood.

“Because these kids go to Brass Community School, and the fact that they live here, hopefully they’re more apt to appreciate beauty in the neighborhood,” Marks said.

Ramsdell shared similar sentiments.

“These kids live in the community, so they’ll walk by it,” Ramsdell said. “And it never hurts to instill a little green living and life-long learning.”

Marks added exposing the younger students to gardening will help keep long-established gardens thriving in the future.

“It’s exciting and inspiring, because the legacy continues on when a lot of us are no longer able to maintain the garden,” she said.