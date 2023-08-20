As a writer of historical novels, Jennifer Chiaverini is no stranger to despicable characters.

She wrote a book in 2016 — “Fates and Traitors” — focusing on John Wilkes Booth, one of history’s most infamous villains.

But her latest novel, “Canary Girls,” is in a whole different league.

In fact, the story is pitched as “Rosie the Riveter meets ‘A League of Their Own.’”

“Canary Girls” is set during World War I in Britain, where young women known as the “munitionettes” get to work building bombs for the British forces.

Chiaverini’s novel is set early in the Great War, when men left Britain’s factories in droves to enlist. Struggling to keep up production, arsenals hired women to build the weapons the military urgently needed. ‘Be the Girl Behind the Man Behind the Gun,’ the recruitment posters beckoned.

The women building the weapons of war worked long hours and handled explosives with little protective gear.

One of the novel’s characters is 19-year-old former housemaid April Tipton. She takes a job at Thornshire Arsenal near London, filling shells in the “Danger Building.”

This was “difficult, dangerous and absolutely essential work,” Chiaverini said.

Also in the novel: Lucy Dempsey, wife of Daniel Dempsey, Olympic gold medalist and star forward of Tottenham Hotspur. With Daniel away serving in the Footballers’ Battalion, Lucy resolves to do her bit to hasten the end of the war. When her co-workers learn she is a footballer’s wife, they invite her to join the arsenal ladies’ football club, the Thornshire Canaries.

The Canaries soon acquire an unexpected fan in the boss’s wife, Helen Purcell, who is deeply troubled by reports that Danger Building workers suffer from serious, unexplained illnesses. One common symptom, the lurid yellow hue of their skin, earns them the nickname “Canary Girls.” Suspecting a connection between the canary girls’ maladies and the chemicals they handle, Helen joins the arsenal administration as their staunchest, though often unappreciated, advocate.

The football pitch is the one place where class distinctions and fears for their men fall away. As the war grinds on and tragedy takes its toll, the Canary Girls persist despite the dangers, proud to serve, determined to outlive the war and rejoice in victory and peace.

Busy writer

The Madison-based author — who has written more than 30 novels, including a series of books involving quilting — has written other novels focusing on women during pivotal times in history, including “Switchboard Soldiers,” about women during World War I serving in the U.S. Army Signal Corps; “The Women’s March,” focusing on three women fighting for women’s right to vote; and “Resistance Women,” about women who waged a clandestine battle against Hitler in Nazi era Berlin.

Her research

Chiaverini spends hours and hours at the Wisconsin Historical Society library in Madison to research her novels.

“It’s a wonderful resource, an archive of marvelous depth and scope tended by knowledgeable, curious, enthusiastic librarians and scholars,” she said.

She also consults “numerous excellent online resources, including the archives of digitized historic newspapers at the Library of Congress” and — when possible — she visits the historical sites related to the events in her novels.

Her advice

For anyone thinking about becoming an author, Chiaverini said to start by reading.

“Writers must first and foremost be passionate, voracious readers,” she said. “Read outside of your usual genres. And think about what you read. What did you absolutely love about a particular book or story? What left you utterly indifferent? Why, and how? Read not to criticize but to discover.”

Chiaverini — who is visiting Kenosha Tuesday — said would-be authors should “wholeheartedly embrace your community’s literary culture. Attend touring authors’ events and buy their books, especially if they’re first-time novelists. You’ll want aspiring writers to do the same for you someday.”