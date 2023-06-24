Car show season continues this weekend, with two local events:
“Pistons for Hope” is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Boulevard in Pleasant Prairie. This is a benefit for the Shalom Center and features games, food trucks, a DJ and a beer tent.
Community members are asked to bring non-perishable food items to support the Shalom Center’s Food Pantry.
The public will vote for their favorite car — “new school” vs. “old school.” The winners will be announced at 1 p.m.
It’s $10 to show a car ($5 in advance) and free for spectators.
The Kenosha Car Club’s show is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday outside the Fireside Restaurant, 2801 30th Ave. This is a benefit for the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight of Wisconsin.
The car show also features live music, food and drinks, silent auction items, a 50/50 raffle and goodie bags.
All makes and models of cars are welcome.
