SOMERS — Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash that included a semitrailer at the intersection of Green Bay Road and 22nd Street Thursday afternoon.

Somers Fire and Rescue personnel transported the pair to a local hospital following the collision that was reported just after 4 p.m., according to Chief Ben Andersen. They suffered minor injuries. Their conditions, however, were not immediately known. Motorists in the other car and the semitrailer were not injured, according to Andersen.

Lt. Chase Forster of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said the crash occurred in the northbound lane of Green Bay Road and one of the vehicles was heavily damaged in the crash.

Also responding to the crash was a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol. Authorities were on scene close to two hours, Forster said. Additional details were not available late Thursday. The incident remains under investigation.

