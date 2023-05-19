Forks? Check. Knives? Check. Dinner? Check. Conversations with family and friends about medical and end of life planning? Check.

Although the last part of that checklist may give many people pause, it was central to the Death with Dinner event that was part of the final for students of the Carthage College Living/Dying class.

For a second year, students of Professor Sandra Bisciglia’s Living/Dying class had a final that involved inviting a friend, mentor or family member to a dinner in Carthage’s Todd Wehr Center. The aim was to to share what they learned in class.

“What they’re doing highlights what we did in the class with the person they’ve chosen to be with,” Bisciglia said. “This is where you put into practice everything we’ve talked about throughout the semester with somebody that you care about.”

The evening began with a TED Talk video that addressed the difficult discussing end-of-life topics. It was followed by a discussion between students and their guests. The questions asked included: “Who do you want to speak for you when you can no longer speak for yourself?” and, “What are some of the things you hope to do before you die?”

Kiera Notz, a Carthage senior studying nursing, invited her father, Brian, to the dinner.

Brian Notz said the hardest question he was asked pertained to activities that you can no longer due because of a terminal illness.

“Basically, people make a list of 100 things they do, and every day one thing is taken away because you’re no longer able to do it,” Kiera Notz said. “And once people get to 25 things that they can still do, they say ‘OK I’m done.’”

Prior to the dinner, Kiera Notz said she did not have end-of-life conversations with her family.

“I always asked them, but they would say, ‘I don’t want to talk about it,’” she said.

Brian Notz said although he feels at ease with those conversations, not everyone else does.

“We’ve had a lot of experience in the last two years (with death) so it’s hits a little bit too close to home,” he said. “I’m at ease with it, but not so much everyone else.”

After the first exercise of asking discussion questions with their guest, students and guests participated in “Letting Go” exercise, in which participants make decisions as though they were facing a terminal illness.

“They have to cut the paper into 12 pieces, write down on each piece, three people who are dear to them, three possessions that they value, three activities that they especially enjoy and then three personal characteristics for themselves they’re proud of, and then we go through the ‘You’ve just been diagnosed with cancer, tear up three pieces of paper,’” Bisciglia said. “And at the end, when they’re down to the most valuable things left, they exchange, they turn the papers up, face up, and the person next to them picks the last person from them to show that don’t get these choices at the end. So make sure that you have chosen the right person.”

Becky Swambar, a Carthage College nursing professor and guest at the event, said the class, which is two thirds nurses, was especially important for students seeking a nursing job as they often have end-of-life conversations with families.

“As a nurse, having those hard conversations with family is challenging, because family members are put on the spot (to) make a decision now, this is happening,” Swambar said. “It’s something in every area of nursing, from the little ones until the very aged, it’s a conversation that you could possibly have at any point in life.”

The evening wrapped up with a Q&A with Matt Martin, director of Piasecki Funeral Home, who fielded questions ranging from the price of funeral expenses to Right of Disposition.

“What I’m learning is there is another dimension of death and dying, because death and dying is before the funeral,” Martin said. “Where I can have the impact is those that are planning, who’s going through it with a loved one, realizing how difficult it is and then making a change in your own life that your loved ones won’t have (to make).”

Overall students said the class helped them learn the importance of talking about uncomfortable subjects, such as death.

“So (few) people have an experience being able to be in a space where you get to talk about these situations,” said Dorin Drimboi, a Carthage senior studying history. “I realized the importance of having this conversation and the lack — at least in American society — of just talking about these things and being able to, because there’s such a taboo to it. It’s really hard to fully realize how important this is until you’re actually in a class like this.”

