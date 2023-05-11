KENOSHA — The Carthage Wind Orchestra and Concert Band will perform the final concert of this season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, in A.F. Siebert Chapel on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The program — “Enlightenment” — features "groundbreaking compositions, including two premieres," said Professor James Ripley, who conducts the groups.

The pieces making their debuts are “Alpenglow,” a new work by Chicago-based composer Stacy Garrop for solo alto saxophone and tuba with wind orchestra accompaniment, and “Opening Remarks” by Jeffrey Smith.

“Alpenglow” is "a programmatic composition that traces the arc of daylight that culminates in the optical effect where a reddish glow is seen near sunset on the summits of mountains," Ripley said.

Andrew Carpenter, an adjunct faculty member at Carthage, will perform as saxophone soloist on that piece, partnered with former Carthage instructor Scott Tegge on tuba.

Smith's "Opening Remarks" piece is "rhythmically inventive," Ripley said, "and is based on an earlier work written for marimbas but recently scored for wind band."

The Concert Band will perform Gustav Holst’s “Suite in E flat” — considered to be one of the most significant works for band in the 20th century, Ripley said — Florence Price’s “The Old Boatman” and Richard Wagner’s “Greeting to Friedrich August the Beloved by His Faithful Subjects on His Return from England, August 9, 1844.” That is "surely the longest title of any music composition," Ripley added.

In addition to the two premieres performed by the Wind Orchestra, the chamber winds ensemble AMATI will play “The Merry King” by Percy Aldridge Grainger. This selection for piano and 10 solo wind instruments dates from the years the composer was exploring settings of music for small ensembles, some of which were scored for various instrumental families but could also be expanded to full orchestra or band.

"Senior members of the Wind Orchestra were selected for this work as a kind of valedictory performance," Ripley said.

About the soloists

Carpenter performs as a saxophone recitalist and soloist throughout the Chicago area and the U.S. He has performed on several Chicago-area new music concerts and plays frequently with Chicago-area orchestras, including the Rockford Symphony Orchestra and the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra.

Carpenter is also a teacher, working with studio saxophone students at the University of Illinois at Chicago and saxophone students of all ages.

Tegge "dedicates his career to the performance and expansion of repertoire for the tuba and brass quintet and to developing the next generation through his work as an educator."

He has performed extensively in brass quintets since the age of 14 and founded his current ensemble, the Gaudete Brass Quintet, in 2004.

The concert is free and open to the public. No tickets are required. The public can also watch from home through a free livestream. For more details, go to carthage.edu.