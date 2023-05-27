Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Graduates with elaborately decorated mortarboards, ranging from floral accents to teacher-themed celebratory statements, poured into the A.F. Siebert Chapel for Carthage College's spring commencement ceremony Friday night.

Master's degrees awarded Friday night included those majoring in music theater vocal pedagogy, business design and innovation, and education. Bachelor's degrees conferred Friday include nursing and arts.

In total 620 Carthage students are participating in commencement weekend activities, according to the college.

"This accomplishment here tonight was your goal, and you achieved it," Carthage President John Swallow told the graduates. "Like so many markers in life, we recognize that it is not only an end, but a beginning."

Nina Weisling, assistant professor of education, was selected by the graduating class to give the faculty address.

"When life becomes overwhelming, focus squarely on what guides you... and tackle it bird by bird with small steps with and toward your guiding lights," Weisling said. "Find the things that matter to you, that you believe are just and moral and good and fight for them."

Liam Carls, a physics major who received the distinguished senior award, gave the class address.

"The fact that we are all here today for a common goal suggests to me that you, too, defeated fear and challenges through hard work and you showed up to class, office hours, practice, games, meets, tournaments, rehearsals, shows, clubs and other things," Carls said. "We owe it to ourselves and every person that has helped us get to this position to step off this campus and into the world with a fiery appetite to continue to grow and meet our potential."

Carthage also presented 2023 distinguished alumni and honorary degree honors to two during the ceremony.

Cherie Matthaidess Robinson, a graduate of the Carthage class of 2001, received the distinguished alumni award Friday night. Robinson is vice president of human resources for Amazon’s international stores, which employ more than 150,000 workers in over 40 countries.

U.S. Navy Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt received an honorary Doctoral degree in public service. Bauernschmidt is the first American woman to command an aircraft carrier, and has served as senior military adviser to the Office of Global Women’s Issues, which is an arm of the Secretary of State that works to enhance peace and security for women worldwide.