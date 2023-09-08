Now open in Lentz Hall, the Engineering Center at Carthage College welcomes its first students in fall 2023.

“The Engineering Center represents an exciting new engineering pathway for Carthage and brings a local engineering education presence to Kenosha,” says Robert Nagel, director of engineering.

The first phase of renovations took place over the summer, and the resulting new facilities include:

A welcoming collaboration space for group engineering projects and discussions, club meetings, tutoring, and community events.

Design studios that will initially hold first-year engineering classes and sophomore design courses, with capacity for up to 48 students and a movable partition that can divide the space into two 24-seat rooms.

A maker-space that will initially house lab equipment such as Dremel and Markforged 3-D printers, a Universal laser cutter, Snap-on hand and power tools, and a ShopBot CNC router.

About 35 members of the incoming class have declared their intent to study engineering at Carthage. In addition to the brand new space, the program this fall added a third full-time faculty member in Jessica Lavorata.

As they conclude their sophomore year, engineering students will choose either a Bachelor of Science track that’s aligned with ABET accreditation standards or a Bachelor of Arts track that applies an engineering mindset to business, environmental science, biotechnology, the arts, or another targeted field of the students’ design.

The Engineering Center will gradually take over a floor in Lentz Hall, which for many years housed the campus mailroom and facilities management. Those operations will transition to a newly constructed building on 17th Street.

In phase two of the engineering renovations, Carthage will add teaching labs and faculty offices directly across the hall from existing spaces.