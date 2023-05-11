KENOSHA — The eighth annual Art Walk is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The Art Walk showcases projects done by senior students in studio art and graphic design.

Works will be displayed around the Carthage campus in different venues.

Visitors are invited to "stroll along Lake Michigan and admire capstone thesis projects in many different forms of media," college officials said.

The Art Walk includes the juried photography exhibition, “Light In, Light Out," featuring 12 photographs twelve Carthage students.

The show exploring metaphors of “light,” and the opening of thesis presentations by students: Katie Drummond’s ceramic sculptures in “FORMATIONS,” Brianna Jordan’s acrylic paintings in “Reconnection,” Michael McMurray’s multimedia installation portraying the transgender experience, “Saint Tranny,” Mackenzie Stanley’s thesis “Adrift” and Andrew Colletti’s video artworks in “Freedom Confined.”

Six students received honorable mentions for their photos, with the option to share their work on social media.

During the Art Walk, an opening reception, with free refreshments, takes place in the college's H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art.

Also, a juried Digital Salon of student works will be organized by Professor Joshua McGowan in the Niemann Media Theater and be availabel from 1 to 3 p.m. May during the Art Walk.

The Digital Salon will include animations, short films, video art and other digital media created by Carthage students.