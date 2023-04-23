The Carthage College Opera Workshop celebrates the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with two free weekend performances.

“In Memory of Mozart: Celebrating the Operatic Legacy of a Singular Genius” takes place 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and 6 p.m. Sunday, April 30, in the college’s Johnson Arts Center Recital Hall.

“The program is built around the premise that Constanze Mozart, the composer’s widow, has gathered a group of friends together in 1801, 10 years after her husband’s untimely death, to share stories about him and to perform excerpts from some of his operas,” said Carthage Professor Gregory Berg.

Eleven arias will be performed from 11 different operas by Mozart.

Although there will be excerpts sung from such favorites as “Don Giovanni,” “The Magic Flute” and “The Marriage of Figaro,” the program will also include arias from such rarities as “La finta semplice,” “Ascanio in Alba” and “L’oca del Cairo,” Berg said.

There will even be an excerpt from Mozart’s very first opera, “Apollo ey Hyacinthus,” which he composed when he was just 11 years old.

“Several operatic ensembles by Mozart will be performed as well,” berg added.

The arias will be sung in their original languages, but the ensembles will be sung in English.

The performance will be presented in immersive fashion, which means the audience and performers will be sitting together “to help create the sense that the audience is actually a part of this gathering of Mozart’s friends and colleagues,” Berg said.

(You’ll be able to tell who is a performer, however. Just look for the folks in period costume.)

“The operas of Mozart,” Berg said, “are an absolute gold mine of musical and theatrical treasures, and I think the students have really enjoyed exploring those treasures together.”

Focus on opera

The Opera Workshop has a long tradition in Carthage’s Music Department.

Students have collaborated with faculty directors such as Berg and Allison Hull on a wide range of operatic repertoire, including Gilbert and Sullivan’s comedic patter pieces, Mozart’s classic operettas, Franz Schubert’s art songs and Jacques Offenbach’s soaring melodic works.

The Opera Workshop has also debuted original pieces composed by faculty members, including Berg.

At the college, Berg teaches private voice, oversees Carthage’s Opera Workshop, accompanies the Carthage Choir and teaches Opera History and Vocal Diction and Literature. He was also the music director for several Carthage productions, including “The Magic Flute,” “The Elixir of Love,” “The Marriage of Figaro,” “Gianni Schicchi,” “Suor Angelica,” “Il Tabarro,” “Pomme d’Api,” “The Beggar’s Opera” and scenes from “The Pirates of Penzance.”

Hull, an adjunct professor at Carthage, is a frequent performer in opera, concert and recitals. Her notable stage work includes the title role in “Ravel’s L’enfant” at Milwaukee Opera Theater, “Cherubino” and “Hilde Brun” with Fresco Opera, and Lady Angela in the Skylight Opera Theater’s production of “Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience.”