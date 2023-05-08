A free Percussion Studio Concert is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College.

The program features performances from the Percussion Ensemble, along with individual student soloists.

Carthage’s percussion students “are masters of percussion and can perform on multiple instruments, so audience members can expect performances that display a variety of instruments,” concert organizers said.

Students will be playing solos on marimba, vibraphone and timpani, with an electronic accompaniment.

From arrangements of classical mainstays to experimental works, the concert “will provide a taste of both the familiar and the novel,” organizers said.

Pieces on the program include a work written by Mark Petering, one of Carthage’s music professors.

“Mountain Forest Sky,” which is based on Petering’s award-winning movie “Five Walks,” uses “highly contrapuntal Eastern Philosophy of Music.”

The studio concert will be the world premiere arrangement of the work.

The Percussion Ensemble is led by Carthage Professor Michael Kozakis, a percussionist who performs in the Chicago area.

He has performed with the Chicago Symphony and Lyric Opera orchestras.

While on campus, Kozakis instructs percussion students, helping them hone their skills while creating a repertoire that allows them to display their talents to the community.

The concert is free and open to the public. No tickets are required. The public can also watch from home through a free livestream. For more details, go to carthage.edu.