Carthage College theater professor Martin McClendon is hosting “The Kenosha Verbatim Project,” performed for one night only at the college.

The performance is 7:30 tonight (May 20) in the college’s Wartburg Auditorium, 2001 Alford park Drive.

Admission is free, with no assigned seating.

This is another “verbatim theater” project for McClendon.

“This form of theater takes words that are already out in the world — in newscasts, in trial transcripts — and shapes them” said McClendon, who also created the college’s “Afghanistan/Wisconsin” verbatim piece, which used interviews with 12 veterans.

“We edit the words, but we don’t add to them,” he said of the theater form. “We don’t change their language.”

For this project, McClendon and the other project coordinators — Nora Carroll and Carthage students Rayven Craft and Katherine Layendecker — interviewed community members about the events that happened in the summer of 2020.

That August, Jacob Blake was shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer, touching off led to protests and major incidents in Downtown Kenosha, including property damage and the killing of two people.

This project asks: What has happened since then? How has Kenosha changed or not changed? How do people view their city since these incidents? How do we move ahead?

This verbatim theater project “will examine how the people of our community have navigated the aftermath,” organizers said. “Collecting material through interviews with community members as well as through researching trial transcripts, news articles and other documents, the team will create a script using the actual words of the people who experienced it.”

The goal of the project is to create “a way to explore the issues and give voice to people without the ability to otherwise share their experience.”