Carthage College has invited high school students entering their sophomore, junior, or senior year to attend a business camp over the summer and earn college credit.

Carthage’s School of Business and Economics is offering two camps in July, including “How It’s Made” Business Camp and “Authorized Personnel Only” Sport Management Camp.

“How It’s Made” is a five-day business camp on July 17-21 that combines a four-credit college course and interaction with community business partners. Students will be introduced to essential business functions including operations, finance, sales, and human resources through engaging classroom work and on-site visits to local companies to meet with teams and see the operations they manage.

Students will be exposed to different manufacturing processes and learn how essential business functions are applied in real-world business applications.

The camp's cost of $750 includes two meals per day and transportation to/from employer sites. Participants who complete the camp earn four Carthage credits. Registration ends July 3. Learn more and register at: www.carthage.edu/how-its-made-business-camp

“Authorized Personnel Only” is a five-day, overnight camp July 24-28 that combines a four-credit college course and interaction with executives from regional sports organizations, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Wild, Chicago Bears, the United Center, and others.

Students will be introduced to the business side of sports, including marketing, sales, finance, game-day operations, facility operations, and human resources.

The camp's cost of $1,250 includes overnight accommodations in a Carthage residence hall, three meals per day, and transportation to/from stadium sites. Participants who complete the camp earn four Carthage credits. Learn more and register at: www.carthage.edu/sport-management-camp.