KENOSHA — The Carthage Music Honors Recital is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, in A.F. Siebert Chapel on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Each year, the Carthage Music Department recognizes the dedication of its students by hosting the Honors Recital, which highlights repertoire that spans a wide range of performance traditions, from classical vocal and instrumental music to popular song and musical theater.

A longstanding tradition at Carthage, the Honors Recital "gives Carthage musicians the opportunity to showcase their achievements throughout their college career," organizers said.

The recital’s participants are chosen through a selective audition process.

This year's performers are: Adam Blackwood, Yevanhelina But, Nicky Caldwell, Brian Dean, Nicholas Dekker, Fangting Liu, Danae Palmer, Caitlin Preuss, Becca Robertson and Ayden Wildman.

The recital is free and open to the public. No tickets are required. The public can also watch from home through a free livestream. For more details, go to carthage.edu.