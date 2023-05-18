KENOSHA — The Carthage Philharmonic performs the final concert of this season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, in A.F. Siebert Chapel on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The program includes Elgar's “Serenade for Strings,” Mendelssohn's “Violin Concerto in D minor,” featuring faculty member Charlene Kluegel, and a world premiere piece by a young Kurdish female composer, Przha Mohammed Omer.

The Carthage Philharmonic "is a versatile ensemble that showcases both the standard orchestral repertoire and hidden masterworks from underrepresented composers," concert organizers said. "The philharmonic is dedicated to exposing both its performers and the community to the excitement and variety of orchestral music and is a dynamic ensemble that prides itself on its commitment to growth, excellence and camaraderie between ensemble members."

Professor E. Edward Kawakami directs the group.

In addition to his role as conductor, Kawakami is an assistant professor of music and director of orchestral activities, as well as an active clinician, guest conductor and adjudicator. Before coming to Carthage, he was conductor of the California State University, Northridge Symphony and Chamber Orchestras, as well as being employed as a conductor of various musicals, film soundtracks and varied guest conducting positions around Southern California.

The concert is free and open to the public. No tickets are required. The public can also watch from home through a free livestream. For more details, go to carthage.edu.