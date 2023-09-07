What: “Oh, What a Beautiful S'Wonderful Day!” recital

KENOSHA — Carthage College Professor Greg Berg's upcoming performance is a musical celebration showcasing the Great American Songbook.

On Sunday afternoon, Berg celebrates two anniversaries: The 80th anniversary of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Oklahoma" and the 125th anniversary of the birth of composer George Gershwin.

Fittingly, the recital is titled “Oh, What a Beautiful S'Wonderful Day!” — a mashup of "Oh, What a Beautiful Morning" from "Oklahoma" and "S'Wonderful" by George and Ira Gershwin.

"Oklahoma" is "widely regarded as one of the most groundbreaking and innovative musicals in history," Berg said. "It was the first collaboration between composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein, who had already achieved great fame with other partners — Rodgers with Lorenz Hart and Hammerstein with Jerome Kern."

"The show," he explained, "was another step in the development of the so-called 'Book Musical,' in which the songs are carefully integrated into a well-crafted and theatrically sound story. Before 'Oklahoma,' the typical musical featured a rather flimsy and inconsequential story into which would be inserted songs of a fairly generic quality.

"In 'Oklahoma,' the songs were very much conceived with the various characters and their respective personalities in mind."

Berg will be joined in his "Oklahoma" set by his niece, Lorelai Amborn, a freshman theater major at Carthage.

"She'll be singing the entertaining song 'I Can't Say No,' which is sung by the colorful, flirtatious character Ado Annie in the musical," Berg said.

Amborn, he said, has "an awareness and interest in Golden Age musicals, which is quite exceptional for someone her age."

Though a lot of young people don't know classic Broadway shows like "Oklahoma," Berg finds "when they are exposed to the best that these shows have to offer, they love them."

Gershwin tribute

The second part of the program features songs by George Gershwin, who was born 125 years, in 1898, and who died in 1937 at age 38.

The recital will feature "several of his greatest songs," Berg said, including "S'Wonderful," "Someone to Watch Over Me" and "They Can't Take That Away From Me."

There will also be at least one excerpt from Gershwin's full-length opera, "Porgy and Bess," which Gershwin "regarded as his finest achievement," Berg said.

The opera "has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity in recent years," he added. "A Tony Award-winning Broadway revival opened in 2012, while the Metropolitan Opera offered up a spectacular new production of the opera in 2019."

This isn't Berg's first Gershwin tribute. He also organized a gala concert in 1998 to celebrate Gershwin's centennial.

"Several different choral ensembles and many of our instrumentalists participated in what turned out to be an exciting encounter with one of music's greatest geniuses," he said. "A quarter of a century later, I am excited to revisit his legacy."

Gershwin left quite a legacy, despite dying before age 40.

Berg admits he wonders sometimes what Gershwin could have accomplished in later years.

"I think about this with quite a few great composers who died too young," he said. "I suppose it's possible that after having created such innovative works, Gershwin might have really spun his wheels creatively in trying to write the next chapter of his career. But it's also possible he would have found a way to sustain his brilliance and even build upon it.

"That's one of the great unknowable mysteries of music — what if?"

One more anniversary

Before ending the program, Berg will include a brief tribute to Walt Disney in honor of the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney Studios.

"There is no shortage of wonderful songs from the world of Disney," he said. "The hard part will be in choosing which songs to sing and which ones to leave out."

Overall, Berg said this music continues to be popular, while so many other songs of that era have faded away, because a lot of the other music being created "was overly derivative or cautiously created to cater to popular taste."

"It's fair to say the music that stands the test of time is almost always music that took us in a new direction or said someting in a way that had never been said before."

And that's "S'Wonderful."