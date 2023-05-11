KENOSHA — The Carthage College choirs will perform the final concert of this season at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, in A.F. Siebert Chapel on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The annual Spring Choral Concert features the Treble Choir, the Chorale, the Lincoln Chamber Singers and the Carthage Choir.

This concert will also feature three student conductors working with the Treble Choir.

The Carthage Chorale’s program includes Gwyneth Walker’s "Harlem Songs," with poetry by Langston Hughes.

The Treble Choir will present six selections from prominent modern-day composers Joceyln Hagen, Abbie Betinis, Elizabeth Alexander and Ēriks Ešenvalds. Student conductors Emma Eckes, Avery Morris and Essence Christian will lead the ensemble in three of these works.

The Lincoln Chamber Singers will present selections from Brahms’s "Liebeslieder Waltzer, op. 52," with senior Katiann Nelson featured and Professor Matthew Hougland playing piano.

The Carthage Choir’s set will feature folk music from the Acadian region of Canada, a new jazz-influenced work by Mexican composer José Galván, Malcolm Dalglish’s “My Little Potato” and “Set Me As a Seal” by Professor Margaret Burk.

This concert will be Professor Peter Dennee’s final program as conductor of the Chorale and the Treble Choir. Dennee will remain at Carthage in his role as Coordinator of Music Education and spend more time on teaching and research.

The concert is free and open to the public. No tickets are required. The public can also watch from home through a free livestream. For more details, go to carthage.edu.