Fourth of July is next week, meaning Kenosha residents across the county will be celebrating Independence Day with parties, fireworks and events this weekend through Tuesday.

Local fire departments and organizations remind residents to keep themselves and others safe, especially around fireworks, sparklers and other holiday pyrotechnics.

Residents should determine which types of fireworks, if any, are allowed under their municipality’s ordinances before setting any off.

Kenosha Fire Prevention Bureau Division Chief Jacob Waldschmidt said thousands of people are injured every year by fireworks. Even sparklers, typically seen as safer, burn in excess of 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, roughly the melting point of aluminum.

Waldschmidt said in the city any fireworks that launch into the air, are self-propelled and make loud noises are prohibited. He advised never to allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers.

Residents should keep a bucket of water or a garden hose at hand, and only light one firework at a time, and then move to a safe distance after lighting.

He warned residents to never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks, or place any part of their body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Nor should they be pointed or thrown at anyone else.

After fireworks have completed their burn, he recommended dousing them with water before discarding. Residents should also never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Pleasant Prairie

The Pleasant Prairie Fire Department reminded residents in a social media post that setting off fireworks in the village is illegal according to ordinances. The department also warned about potential damage to neighborhood structures.

“We understand that these messages are often met with adverse and sometimes unpopular reactions, but our intent is to keep persons and property safe from debilitating injuries and loss,” the statement said. “Often the loss is encountered not by the persons using the fireworks, but the adjacent neighbor’s property.”

Pets

Both departments warned of the adverse effects on family pets during fireworks use. Stacy Oatman, media coordinator for Wisconsin Humane Society, which newly joined with Safe Harbor Humane Society, reminds pet owners to be extra careful during Fourth of July celebrations.

“Everyone likes to celebrate the Fourth of July, but some of our family members aren’t always as excited,” Oatman said.

She advised owners to have up-to-date tags, microchips and photos in case pets run off because of the loud noises and flashes caused by fireworks.

Oatman said they should think twice before bringing pets outdoors to firework events, where there will likely be many other people, pets and stressors.

“It’s important to know your pet and know their comfort levels,” Oatman said.

If pets are anxious, she recommended putting them in a room or crate they were comfortable with and putting on calming music or a fan for white noise. If they are in a crate, placing a blanket over it can also help.

Otherwise, Oatman said they offer thunder jackets and over-the-counter oral drops to help pet owners.

For those using at-home fireworks, Oatman advised leaving pets indoors, warning of burns to paws and noses of curious and over-excited pets.

“These things can be colorful, and exciting and make noise,” Oatman said. “Pets can be curious and go up to them and get burned.”

With the weather warming, Oatman also warned against leaving pets in vehicles, even for a short time. When using sunscreen or bug repellents, make sure they are pet safe.

Boat responsibly

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds Wisconsin residents to be responsible while boating this weekend by staying sober and wearing a life jacket when they cast off.

According to the department, 80% of fatal boating incidents involve drowning.

“Most people who drown in boating accidents know how to swim but become incapacitated in the water, such as being injured, unconscious, exhausted or weighed down by clothing,” the statement said.

Alcohol use is a leading factor in recreational boating fatalities and the department recommends a designated operator if drinking is planned.