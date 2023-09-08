Every dog has its day, and the same goes for streetcars.

Our Downtown electric streetcars will be celebrated Saturday during Kenosha Streetcar Day.

Every year, the Kenosha Area Streetcar Society and Kenosha Area Transit host this free event at the “streetcar barn” (officially known as the Joseph McCarthy Transit Center, 724 54th St.).

The big doors of the “barn” are opened up, and everyone is invited inside to see how the streetcars are restored and maintained.

My favorite part of the event is the Lego city layout, built by members of the Kenosha Lego Users Group.

The Lego city features streetcars (naturally) and Downtown Kenosha landmarks like the North Pier Lighthouse.

This year, the city will also include Lego versions of Franks Diner, Trolley Dogs (sparking the debate: streetcar or trolley?), the historic Rhode Center for the Arts and Simmons Library, along with Big Star Drive-In and Mars Cheese Castle. Those last two landmarks are nowhere near Downtown, but in Lego world, all things are possible.

Making the book

How do you know you’ve really made it? When you’re on the cover of a book!

Yes, that’s our very own yellow streetcar on the cover of “Secret Wisconsin: A Guide To The Weird, Wonderful And Obscure.”

The book’s authors, Tom and Kristi Manus, will be in Kenosha Saturday to talk about and sign their book during the Streetcar Day celebration.

The writers, who live in Eau Claire, describe themselves as “passionate about finding Wisconsin’s out-of-the-ordinary, hidden and quirky side” and sharing the information with the public.

We’re not sure Kenosha’s streetcars are “hidden” or “quirky,” but we’re happy to spread the word and attract visitors to our beautiful lakefront.

Our section of the book is titled “Clang, Clang, Clang — Kenosha Streetcars,” with the authors promising readers “a captivating ride back in time in Kenosha.”

The authors also promise to answer one of the eternal questions of our time: Have you been eating brats the wrong way? (Is there a wrong way to eat a bratwurst? Inquiring minds want to know.)

There’s also an item in the book about aliens and extraterrestrial pancakes. Does iHOP know about this?

Wait, why do we have streetcars?

Like many cities, Kenosha had streetcars in the decades before the American car culture took over and the streetcar lines were scrapped.

When HarborPark was developed Downtown more than 20 years ago, the historic streetcars were part of the plan and started rolling in June 2000.

The city has seven streetcars, each painted in the colors and lettering of a North American city that operated the cars in the 1940s and 1950s: Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Toronto, Chicago, Johnstown, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

On Saturday, all the streetcars will be in operation and available for photos.

You should also hop on a streetcar during Streetcar Day and ride the two-mile loop, so bring some cash with you. It costs $1 to ride a streetcar (50 cents for kids ages 5-12; free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50. Exact fare is required.

Ironically, streetcars are NOT free to ride on Streetcar Day. For a free ride, wait until the Friday after Thanksgiving, when streetcars run for free during Downtown’s “Lightin’ Up” celebration.