RACINE — Auditions for the Racine Theatre Guild’s production of “The Cemetery Club” are 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, July 17-18, at the theater, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

The story focuses on Lucille, Doris, and Ida, a group of feisty, widowed “golden girls.” The longtime friends get together each month for tea to gossip, share some wisecracks — and visit their husbands’ graves.

As they cope with living life after death, Lucille fancies herself a swinger, Doris remains loyal to her husband’s memory and Ida secretly wishes for a budding romance.

Through their healing, they quarrel, joke around and even compete for a new love interest in an amusing and touching comedy.

Roles are available for four women and one man, ages 50 and above. More information about role requirements can be found at racinetheatre.org/audition/. Individuals of all ethnicities, backgrounds and levels of experience are invited to audition.

Cast and crew members are not required to be vaccinated; however, vaccinations are encouraged.

Director Douglas Instenes will hold auditions, consisting of a cold reading of the script. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned.

“The Cemetery Club” will begin rehearsals in July and will be performed weekends, Sept. 15 through Oct. 1.

For more information, visit racinetheatre.org or call the box office at 262-633-4218.