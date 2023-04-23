Christy L. Brown, J.D., CEO of Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast, has announced she will be departing the council in June.

Brown has been named president of Alverno College, a Milwaukee-based women’s university recognized for leadership in higher education.

During her tenure as the first Black CEO at GSWISE, which has resource centers in Kenosha and Milwaukee among others, Brown she oversaw growth of programs which reached more than 80,000 girls in seven counties throughout the region over the last 20years.

Most recently, Brown effectively navigated the organization through key challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, introducing new offerings like Badge-in-a-Box and virtual gatherings that fostered a sense of community and connection for members.

In addition to her role at GSWISE, Brown was committed to elevating and advancing the national movement. She was chosen to serve on the National Girl Scout Movement Strategy Advisory Team, and selected for the GSUSA delegation at the 36th World Conference of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts in Delhi, India. Brown also participated as an active member of the Gender Parity Task Force and the GSUSA Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Racial Justice Steering Committee.

“Our members’ ongoing work to promote positive change in their communities has me energized and excited to continue their work forward,” Brown said. “I’ll continue remain a steadfast supporter of the Girl Scouts movement.”

“One of our core tenets at Girl Scouts is championing girl ambition. We recognize and are so proud of Christy’s accomplishment in being named President at Alverno College,” said Nicole Best, Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast Board Chair. “Christy has dedicated more than 10 years to building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place, and this next chapter for her will only further that bold mission as she builds the next generation of empowered, mission-minded and courageous women in the state and beyond.”