The new Chabad Jewish center in Kenosha opened to the community Sunday in a celebration filled with music, dance and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event marked the official grand opening at 6520 67th St., the Zen-style garden campus of the former Colerget Conference Center. Those attending the afternoon event included city and county officials and rabbis from the region.

After years of meeting at the home of local leader Rabbi Tzali and Rivkie Wilshanski, and sometimes in hotels, Chabad of Kenosha purchased the property for $1.1 million in the fall last year. The Chabad of Kenosha is the “continuation” of B’nai Zedek, the city’s first synagogue which had opened at the city’s lakefront more than a century ago, according to Wilshanski.

The Wilshanskis moved to Kenosha 15 years ago to represent Chabad of Kenosha, Lubavitch of Wisconsin, a group of about 5,000 institutions worldwide in 100 countries.

“We basically come to an area and we try to be there for the community in whichever way the community needs it,” he said. “Our job is basically to find, enhance, kindle and help people grow spiritually ... to connect to their roots, connect to their source and become better people – their better selves.”

In 2017, land was originally purchased in Pleasant Prairie at 69th Street and 88th Avenue and plans were approved by the village two years later for what was to be a synagogue and learning center on a footprint of approximately 5,800 square feet. The plans had included a social hall, small library, classroom, offices, a kosher kitchen and Mikva for ritual immersion. It have also have two guest rooms. It included a 3,000-square-foot hospitality home for those who needed space to observe religious practices and access to a kosher facility.

“After we started going through all the prep to go through for building, we got through all the engineering, all the architectural work to build the center there and this was in August of last year,” he said. “We got pricing back post COVID and it was just through the roof. It became completely impossible. It was disheartening because it was like a dream was taken away.”

Wilshanski said the plans fell through following the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly due to the prohibitive pricetag – about $3 million in order to build. In a matter of days after learning of the cost, however, his wife Rivkie discovered the listing for the Colerget property had been reduced by half of what it would cost to build.

“It’s much more spectacular and it’s beautiful,” he said. “Our intention for building new was to have a center, but to still be a home ... W hat’s beautiful about this center is that it has a homely feel. It’s just warm. It’s an extremely warm space. It feels spiritual, feels warm and inviting.”

The Wilchanskis officially took over the space in October and celebrated Hanukkah in it, which served as a soft opening for the Chabad of Kenosha. But Sunday served as the official opening for the center, which is expected to become a new major center of Judaism in the state as well as locally.

“This is the official opening where we were able to celebrate and thank people who stepped up to help make it a reality because when we did this we literally put in a cash offer … closing in 30 days and we didn’t have the money,” he said. “And then we came up with the money (in) three days and we were thanking a lot of those people who made it happen.”