Chalk Fest 2023 opened on Saturday at Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St., and brought out the artists, vendors and the public.
Artists signed up in advance to claim an 8-by-8-foot square to create their chalk art over the two-day festival. There is also live music, food, a beer garden and booths offering crafts and other items. Admission is free.
Chalk Fest continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the site. Artists will have until noon Sunday to complete their works, and the winner of this year’s competition is to be announced at 4 p.m.
For more details, go to jerrysmithfarm.com/events/.