Kali Avery loves playing the title character in “Charlotte’s Web.”

But that doesn’t mean she’s now a fan of arachnids.

“My fear of spiders in real life is absolutely off the charts,” she said. “If I see a spider in my bedroom, I simply will not sleep in there.

“I would like to say my role changed the way I see spiders in general, but it would not be true. I have a deep amount of respect for them and their work, but I still would like some distance — respectfully, of course.”

Avery, a student at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, was attracted to this role in the Lakeside Players production due to her love of the classic tale.

“I read the story as a child multiple times,” she said. “I owe it to my mother for having it available for me, as it was one of her favorite stories when she was younger.”

She also appreciates playing a familiar role.

“As someone who is at the beginning of her acting career,” Avery said, “I figured it would be easier for me to start with a story I grew up reading as a kid. I’ve loved ‘Charlotte’s Web’ for as long as I can remember.”

E.B. White’s children’s book, first published in 1952 and still popular today, follows the unlikely friendship between Charlotte and Wilbur. She’s a spider living in a barn. He’s a pig at the farm.

When Wilbur is in danger of being slaughtered, Charlotte writes messages in her web praising him, to persuade the farmer to let the now-famous pig live.

Avery also worked on giving Charlotte more of a backstory than appears in the novel.

“I was able to work on finding out who this spider really was, outside of the storyline of the play: What she did in her free time, what she was doing before Wilbur arrived, the types of relationships she had with the other animals in the barn,” she said.

Focus on friendship

Working with Jordan Lynn, who plays Wilbur, Avery “built the chemistry between Charlotte and Wilbur over time. It was really important that we both understood the comfort and closeness of their friendship, and I am really happy with the results.”

Avery credits Lynn “for being such an excellent Wilbur and for letting our friendship create the perfect chemistry in our story” — a sentiment shared by Chris Brouton, the show’s director.

“The best thing about this production,” he said, “is that we have all generations represented in our cast. There are people ranging in age from 7 to 70, and all the generations have a significant part in the show.”

The 35-member cast also features “a lot of families who are working together in the show,” Brouton added.

This is not Brouton’s first involvement with “Charlotte’s Web,” a story he’s “always loved. I was in a production in college, and I co-directed the show here in 2015 with my wife, Julie.”

This time, Brouton is assisted in directing by Jacob Machado, with Becky Kafka as stage manager.

The well-loved story, Brouton said, “gives all the characters the chance to change. Wilbur starts out as a baby and grows up during the show, and other characters change, too.”

Looking the part

The actors portray animals “through costuming, but nothing too over the top,” Brouton said.

For her stab at playing a spider, Avery finds “creating this character through costume is probably my favorite part. Having eight arms is definitely neat. In terms of makeup, I do a normal humanoid look, but with dark eye shadow and red lips. Charlotte, to me, is someone who would have a sort of formal style.”

“I also give her some physical choices,” she added, “such as how bubbly she is to Wilbur, how she writes in her web, and of course the way she would scurry away if a human were to appear in the barn. As sleek and formal as I like her to look, Charlotte’s personality is bright and fun.”

The focus on kinship is a huge reason why this story remains timeless, Avery said.

“A pig and a spider being friends? It’s strange, but this particular friendship is very special due to Charlotte and Wilbur’s abilities to love their differences,” she said. “Their personalities are similar, but they have different life experiences. This gives them opportunities to learn from each other, and I think their fascination with one another initially derived from this. Over time, of course, their friendship formed the closest bond they will ever know.

“I think it is something we can all learn from. This story is a beautiful one that I hope is still shared with children now.”

Lakeside Players is closing its season with this show, offering audience members “a chance to squeeze in some theater before Memorial Day,” Brouton said.

Even people who know the story “will get choked up a bit,” he added. “You see the circle of life in this show, and it’s really touching.”

What you’ll also see?

“I think audience members will find all the children to be adorable,” Avery said. “The costumes definitely help. I also believe the closeness within our cast and crew makes this show even more special.”