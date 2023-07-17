Haze obscures the Chicago skyline Tuesday, June 27, 2023. It's not fog that's blanketing the skies across the Chicago area Tuesday - it's haze from Canadian wildfires, which, along with higher ozone levels is continuing to create low visibility conditions and lead to Air Quality Alerts throughout the area. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Beginning Monday and continuing through July 31, students from the University of Wisconsin - Madison will be assisting the state's Department of Natural Resources in an ozone monitoring research project in the Chiwaukee Prairie just east of Sheridan Road.
According to the village police social media, they will be using drones, launching balloons and "even utilizing a sea (sic) plane." Police said the seaplane will be flying over Lake Michigan and at certain times will be cruising 30 to 50 feet off the deck.
"If you see it, it's not a plane about to crash land," according to the police department post.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is federally required to monitor ground level ozone pollution, the main component of smog. Areas along the Lake Michigan shoreline, including the Chiwaukee Prairie, have historically logged elevated quantities of ground level ozone, but with monitoring and abatement programs, the levels have decreased and air quality improved significantly in recent years, according to the department.
Pam Holy shows the delicate small flowers on Indiangrass , one of the native plant species at Chiwaukee Prairie in Pleasant Prairie. The flowers will become seed. Snapshot of Pam Holy, president of Chiwaukee Prairie Preservation Fund, Inc.
Old field goldenrod at Chiwaukee Prairie
A bee sits on eutrochium, known commonly as Joe-Pye weed, at Chiwaukee Prairie.
Resin weed at Chiwaukee Prairie
A bee on eutrochium, known commonly as Joe-Pye weed.
Vervaine
A native Wisconsin thistle, different from Canada thistle in that it has no thorns on the stem.
Liatris, also known as blazing star, at Chiwaukee Prairie
Chiwaukee Prairie was originally intended to be a housing development.
Haze obscures the Chicago skyline Tuesday, June 27, 2023. It's not fog that's blanketing the skies across the Chicago area Tuesday - it's haze from Canadian wildfires, which, along with higher ozone levels is continuing to create low visibility conditions and lead to Air Quality Alerts throughout the area.
Based on an analysis of air quality monitoring during the past several years, the EPA projects Chicago and the Cook County suburbs will account for more than a fourth of this summer’s smog problems in Kenosha and about a fifth of the noxious air Wisconsinites breathe in Racine and Sheboygan.