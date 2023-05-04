PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Chiwaukee Prairie Walks are offered once a month, on the first Saturday, May through September.

The season starts with a walk from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6.

Naturalist Kay McClelland will lead the monthly Chiwaukee Prairie Walks, which are free and open to everyone.

Information includes "a little history, a little geology, and lots of plant names and facts," McClelland said. "Over the months, you will look at and identify more than 100 different flowering plants, grasses, and some sedges. There will likely be a plant list available each time as well as occasional other handouts."

Participants should meet at the intersection of 121st Street and Second Avenue in Pleasant Prairie. Park on Second Avenue. Wear good walking shoes or boots and long pants.

Also encouraged: Sunscreen, insect repellent (to keep away ticks) and a hat.

The 482-acre Chiwaukee Prairie State Natural Area is a remnant lake plain wet prairie, designated as a wetland of international importance.

Visitors are invited to enjoy nature study, birding, photography and hiking.

To get there, take Sheridan Road (Highway 32) to 116th Street, east to First Court, south to 121st Street and west to Second Avenue.

It is the mission of the Chiwaukee Prairie Preservation Fund to acquire, restore, manage and preserve Chiwaukee Prairie and support research and environmental education.

Note: The walks will happen during light rain but not if there is lightning.