Christian Life School sent off its Class of 2023 on Friday evening filled with hope and faith.

The school graduated 49 students Friday evening inside its auditorium, 10700 75th St. The ceremony included student addresses, a performance of “The Lord Bless You and Keep You” from the school’s choir, video presentations about the senior class and prayers.

“Thank you for entrusting to us what really what is your most precious cargo,” the Rev. Kevin Taylor of Journey Church told the audience. “We thank you so much for your investment in this school in every way, shape and form. It means the world to us that you would allow us to be a part of your lives this way.”

Students Vaughn Ricker and Abigail Hansen, who both graduated with honors, addressed those in attendance.

“Thank you to everyone who made these years of high school better, and to the CLS seniors of 2023, we did it,” Ricker said. “Our shared experiences have brought us to this stage to cross this point together. This milestone marks the next season of our lives where we will transition into another level of independence.”

Hansen thanked God for helping her throughout her high school career.

“Thank you to the friends, the families, my fellow graduates and everyone else gathered here today. Thank you to the members who guided us along the way to this remarkable occasion. Most of all, I praise God the father who undoubtedly played the prominent role in bringing us here,” Hansen said.

High School Principal Carrie Wright said she’s extremely proud of the graduating class.

“They are an amazing group,” Wright said before the ceremony. “This is our group whose first year of high school was the year everybody got shut down for COVID. They’ve been through a lot and these guys have just been amazing by persevering through each new obstacle and thing that came across their paths.”

Wright said she hopes the graduates remember to “keep God at the center of their lives” and “pursue his calling.”