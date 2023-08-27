From the outside of Bethlehem Temple Church at 2528 Roosevelt Road you could hear clapping, singing, drumming and the sound of a lively organ Sunday.

While it’s always lively, this was no ordinary Sunday as the church and its pastor, Bishop Jerry Baldwin Jr., who was playing the organ himself, celebrated the 100th anniversary of the church’s building.

Founded in 1923 and originally housing St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 40 years later Baldwin’s father, the late Jerry Baldwin Sr., would bring a new congregation, moving his wife and three children to Kenosha from Detroit. The congregation also celebrated its 56th anniversary on Sunday.

The younger Baldwin said he was thankful.

“The Lord brought us from a mighty long way,” he said.

Baldwin said he was product of Kenosha, educated at McKinley and Wilson elementaries, Bullen Junior High School graduating from Bradford High School and later the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

“I thank the Lord for each and every one of you that made this service,” he said to close to 100 people who attended.

In the audience was Mayor John Antaramian, who honored the church’s service to the community and supported the church as it sought to expand.

“We sat down and we had our documents ready … and we never got a chance to say anything,” said Baldwin. “I’ll never forget what you said. You were tired of churches moving out of the city. You said churches need to be in the city to help the city.”

The mayor praised the church for not only the building’s historic moment, but the congregation’s longevity.

“You do not know how important this church is. Iin my mind, of the things that happen in Kenosha, faith is something that is needed now,” said Antaramian. “(That includes) faith in God, faith to be willing to participate in your community, and faith in making sure that this church survived and sustained and then grew.

“That, to me, is one of the most important things that we can see happen in our community,” he said to a loud applause.

Antaramian thanked Baldwin, his late father, the church’s founder, and the congregation.

“The real thanks goes to you … all of you who are willing to make the commitment to your community and be here in your faith in God,” he said.

The mayor had one request of the congregation, after reading a proclamation.

“Don’t forget me. Drop me a line once in a while so I can come to visit,” said the mayor, who will be stepping down from office in April.