City, county and state elected officials issued proclamations honoring Juneteenth before a crowd of area residents and activists Monday afternoon in Downtown Kenosha.

The public ceremony took place at Civic Center Park, 900 57th St. Among the organizers were Alvin Owens, owner of Regimen Barber Collective and founder of Education Youth Development; Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center; and Tanya McLean, executive director and founder of Leaders Of Kenosha.

“We appreciate Kenosha for coming out,” Owens said.

Coleman said she’s very grateful for the elected officials in attendance to “take time out of their busy schedules serving our community to be here on Juneteenth.”

Proclamations from politicians representing the city, county and state were read.

Mayor John Antaramian said Juneteenth serves as reminder that “we need to keep on working” toward equality as a nation.

“We’re still fighting for the same rights, and that’s just wrong,” Antaramian said. “As we remember today, Juneteenth, and that we are here to celebrate Juneteenth, let us also remember that it is time for us to be active, it is time for us to get out and vote. ... Juneteenth is important. It’s important to remind everyone what needs to be happening.”

County Executive Samantha Kerkman shared a proclamation from the county alongside County Supervisors John Franco, Daniel Gaschke and Andy Berg.

“Juneteenth Day is a time of reflection and celebration. A day to honor the elimination of slavery and to celebrate the proclamation of freedom,” Kerkman read, adding the proclamation asks area residents to “join in celebrating those who have overcome oppression and hardship to achieve equal rights.”

“Thank you so much for including us to be here today,” Kerkman added.

State Sen. Bob Wirch said “freedom isn’t free” before reading a proclamation.

“The freedom to vote: people want to take that away. The freedom to read: people want to decide what you can read and what you can’t read. So, let’s rededicate ourselves today,” Wirch said. “This is a very important day.”

Wirch then read a proclamation from himself and state Reps. Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad.

“Juneteenth helps us to foster a deeper understanding of our history, promote equality and work towards building a more inclusive community,” Wirch read.

Ald. Anthony Kennedy said “Juneteenth is not the final say in that aspirational goal of America, but it was definitely the right step.”

Owens said he believes many Kenoshans are unfortunately still unaware of the city’s Black population and businesses.

“Get to know Black business owners. You don’t know how incredible we are,” Owens said. “We’re one-of-a-kind. We’re beautiful. We’re a great people. We were not slaves. We were people who were enslaved.”

Flag offered to city

Organizers offered a red, blue and white Juneteenth flag to Antaramian to fly outside the Municipal Building on city property next to the Pride flag.

When questioned by organizer McLean after the event if the county would fly a Juneteenth flag if one is gifted to the county, Kerkman referred to her recent executive order.

Kerkman’s May 26 order stated: “Effective immediately, the United States flag, the flag of the State of Wisconsin, and the flag of the County of Kenosha shall fly on any stationary outdoor flag poles located on County property; the flags of the United States branches of military service and the POW-MIA flag may also be flown.”

Kerkman said she hopes to continue working with area activists to honor Juneteenth in other public county spaces and stood by her executive order regarding flags.

“We’ll work together,” Kerkman said.

Kerkman said the flags currently flying on county property already “represent everybody.”

McLean said the “U.S. flag is supposed to represent everyone but we know it doesn’t,” adding she is deeply offended and wants a Juneteenth flag flown.

“What is the problem with flying a (Juneteenth) flag that represents people that built this country. What it wrong with that? What is the issue? That’s what I’m not understanding. O.K., your argument is that the U.S. flag represents everybody. O.K., great. No one’s asking you not to fly the U.S. flag. I’m saying why can’t you just fly everyone’s flags?”

Owens said he doesn’t want the flag do be the focus of Monday’s event.

“I’m going to work with (Kerkman) on making sure that we’re recognized,” Owens said. “We’re going to work together to make sure Juneteenth is honored by the county officially.”

Juneteenth history

On June 19, 1865, some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state of Texas were free by executive decree. That day came to be known as “Juneteenth” by the newly freed people in Texas.

Many Americans across the nation celebrate Juneteenth each year on June 19, marking the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free. For generations, Black Americans have recognized the end of one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts.

In 2021 that President Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

