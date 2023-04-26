City officials expect tens of thousands of people from across the area to take part in Independence Day festivities the week of July 4.

Kris Kochman, the city’s community relations liaison, made requests earlier this week to the Parks Commission and Public Works Committee for use of parks and city streets for the popular “Celebrate America” events. All requests were approved.

The Parks Commission approved the city’s request to close Simmons Island to vehicle traffic 6 a.m. on July 4 to 1 a.m. on July 5, and for use of Veterans Memorial Park from June 28 to July 4 for set-up and activities. The Public Works Committee also approved the city’s request for use of Celebration Place, Harbor Park and Downtown city parking lots from June 27 through July 4 for set-up and activities.

The festivities officially kick-off with the city’s Civic Veterans Parade on July 2, which always take place the Sunday before July 4. This year’s theme is “2023: From Sea to Shining Sea” and it’s sponsored by Snap-on.

The parade is set to include a variety of entertainment and honored guests, including the 2022 Hometown Hero of the Year, bands and floats.

Kochman said “there’s a really good sense of pride in Kenosha, especially on parade day.”

“So many people like to come out and watch the parade and see their friends. It’s where everybody goes and where everybody is,” Kochman said.

Details on the parade lineup are set to be released in the coming weeks. The parade route takes Seventh Avenue south into the Downtown area, heading toward Library Park.

“After the parade is over we’re going to go right into the entertainment for the Fourth of July, the bands and the other entertainment. The carnival will get underway the afternoon of July 30. It’s a lot to set-up a carnival so they like a little bit of a longer run,” Kochman said. “We already have the crowd down here for the parade we might as well get the rest of the party started.”

The “Celebrate America” festivities on the city’s lakefront will include food vendors, performers, a carnival, merchandise vendors, public entertainment, games and a dog jumping contest. Kochman said the musical lineup and additional details regarding vendors are not yet available.

“Downtown is the concentrated area but then it spreads out all along the lakefront from Pennoyer down to Southport,” Kochman said. “We’ll have tens of thousands of people that’s for sure.”

Ultimately, the festivities come to an end with a 9:30 p.m. fireworks show on July 4 sponsored by Festival Foods. Mad Bomber Fireworks Productions is contracted to set off the fireworks.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” Kochman said. “Everyone’s relieved that we can get out and have our celebrations again.”

Kochman said such festivities take moths of planning and numerous city departments to pull off successfully.

Ald. Jan Michalski, a member of the Parks Commission, on Monday said Kochman’s dedication to the Independence Day festivities is clear.

“Hats off to Kris Kochman,” Michalski said. “She does a lot of planning and it shows. It shows. We have a lot of fun. Hopefully the weather will be cooperative.”