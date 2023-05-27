Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The City of Kenosha is accepting applications for lifeguards to work at the city’s two public pools (located at Washington Park and Anderson Park) from June to August.

The city lifeguard salary is $15.50 to $17 per hour.

The City of Kenosha will reimburse lifeguards up to $150, who complete and pass the American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification or (Re)certification and complete 30 working days. Note that employees must sign the Lifeguard (Re)Certification Agreement prior to being reimbursed. Candidates selected for interviews will be provided additional information.

Pools are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, beginning in mid-Jun, weather and water quality conditions permitting. Lifeguards work up to 48 hours per week, and are required to work evenings, weekends and holidays. Lifeguards may be scheduled to work between the two pool locations.

Lifeguard duties include: supervision of the swimming area to maintain order and protect swimmers from accidents or drowning; enforce swimming rules and regulations; maintain and clean pools and surrounding areas.

Further details are available on the City’s website on the employment page https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/kenoshawi/jobs/3933241/lifeguard?page=2&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs.