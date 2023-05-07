Tourism Week specials

Kenosha Tourism Week specials:

Sunday, May 7, through Saturday, May 13: Stop by the Wisconsin Welcome Center at I-94 and Highway 165 for free sausage and cheese samples (while supplies last), courtesy of Brat Stop. Visit Kenosha staffers are at the center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Sunday, May 7: Ride Kenosha's electric streetcars for free. The route takes riders on a scenic trip along the Lake Michigan shore, as well as through historic districts and Downtown Kenosha.

Monday, May 8: Climb the Southport Lighthouse tower, which is part of the Southport Light Station Museum, for free. (You must be 8 years or older to climb.) As a bonus, the Kenosha History Center will be open on Monday just for Tourism Week.

Tuesday, May 9: Everyone gets in free the Civil War Museum’s main exhibit, “The Fiery Trial,” an immersive exhibit with a 360-degree film, “Seeing The Elephant.” (The other areas of the museum are always free.)

Wednesday, May 10: The first 100 people at Peacetree Originals, 4721 Seventh Ave., can choose a free healing stone to take home.

Thursday, May 11: The first 100 people at The Lettering Machine, 725 50th St., will receive a free Kenosha can coozie.

Friday, May 12: The first 100 people at RK News Hallmark, 5914 75th St., will receive a free greeting card (up to a $3.99 value).

Saturday, May 13: All of the Kenosha County dog parks offer free single-day admission. The dog parks are: Carlisle Family Dog Park at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers; Harris Family Dog Park at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake; and Warren Close Bark Park at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, 35610 89th St. in Twin Lakes. Dogs must be current on all vaccinations and wear valid dog tags. Note: While this day is free, dog owners are encouraged to purchase an annual dog park tag. Otherwise, there is a daily fee at each dog park.