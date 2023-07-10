After an eventful several years, Chief Warrant Officer Eric Wieczorek relinquished command of Coast Guard Station Kenosha to Senior Chief Christopher Skala at a lakefront ceremony on Friday.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, fire chiefs of Kenosha and Wilmette, and the commanding officers of Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary units across Lake Michigan came to the local station as Wieczorek was commended for “outstanding leadership."

Captain Seth Parker, commander of Sector Lake Michigan, presented Wieczorek with the Coast Guard Commendation Medal with Operational Device, for superior acts of leadership and public service.

Characterizing Lake Michigan search and rescue missions as “daunting,” Parker described recent rescues performed in the dark of night during gale force wind and wave conditions.

Since 2020 as Officer in Charge of Station Wilmette, his crew received 129 search and rescue cases, in which 93 lives and $143,000 in property were saved.

Station Kenosha reopened after a four-year period of inactive status in 2021, where Wieczorek oversaw the transfer of over $5 million in equipment from Wilmette as well as the relocation of all his personnel and their families.

Parker went on to say that during the period of civil unrest and the tense Rittenhouse trial, Chief Wieczorek took measures to temporarily relocate crew member families to safe locations.

While guiding Station Kenosha through the quarantine measures of the global pandemic, he also worked closely with the marine units of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and fire departments of Kenosha and Wilmette to integrate and coordinate local search and rescue efforts.

"To say that Chief Warrant Officer Wieczorek’s term has been eventful would be an understatement," Parker said.

Following the final inspection of the unit with incoming Senior Chief Skala, Wieczorek thanked his family and bid a tearful farewell to the local station personnel.

Although hailing from Florida and unaccustomed to Wisconsin winters, his family has become “immersed in the community” and will miss Kenosha. “What a ride we’ve had,” he reflected to the crew, stating that he had been “blessed with the best.”

Incoming commander Skala comes to Kenosha from Coast Guard Station Oxford in the Chesapeake region of Maryland. Bringing a wealth of experience with him, Skala thanked Chief Wieczorek for the high morale evident at the local station and is looking forward to leading the crew in coming years.

Wieczorek will be moving to a new assignment in Delaware Bay.