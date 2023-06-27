Community Impact Programs, Inc. is the recipient of a $5,000 donation from a Midwest retailer with a Kenosha store to help support local foster care.

The Kenosha Meijer store announced the donation earlier this month as part of the Meijer Team Gives program, which will donate nearly $1.5 million to more than 300 local nonprofits, chosen by the local Meijer team members across the Midwest this year. The non-profit social services agency is located at 6233 39th Ave.

In 2022, the Midwest retailer expanded the donation program to engage even more team members and make a more significant impact in the communities it serves, according Meijer officials.

Meijer Team Gives started in 2021 and has supported hundreds of nonprofits with more than $7 million in donations to date. Meijer plans to run the program again this fall.

“Meijer Team Gives is one way we live our purpose and focus on being not just a retailer, but a member of the community that truly cares,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “Our team members’ passion and support for these community organizations is so wonderful to see because it reflects who they are as people and who we are as a company.”