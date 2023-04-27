After expanding its shopping area, staff at Nifty Thrifty Resale Shop, 4200 39th Ave., which donates all its proceeds to Women and Children's Horizons, were overjoyed to see the store grow into a comfortable space for customers to shop.

But there was one problem: The new space's walls were a musty, two-tone brown.

"This whole room was dingy and dark, but it used to be a warehouse," said LeAnn Zadler, assistant manager at Nifty Thrifty.

While mulling over what to do to brighten up the space, Zadler mentioned to local retired painter Carl Sanders she wanted to "get back there and paint it."

"And he responded with 'I'll do it for you,'" Zadler said. "He didn't even hesitate. This is just the kind of person he is. I've known him for nearly 20 years and he's just got a heart of gold."

"I was much-needed because the way it was, it was dingy and dirty," Sanders said. "People don't like to shop like that."

Through the repainting process, Zadler and Sanders, who was joined by his son, Chris, rallied local businesses that helped provide materials and resources.

"Kevin (Becker) from Hallman Lindsay (4105 52nd St.) donated several five-gallon tubs of paint," Zadler said. "We did have to put in a little (money) to finish the back area here, but there's no way we could have afforded to get that."

Becker, the Hallman Lindsay store manager, said part of the company's values is giving back to local communities.

"Hallman Lindsay is huge in being part of community participation," Becker said. "When I was told about Nifty Thrifty, I wanted to be part of that."

Tyler Nehls, owner of Lift Pro, 3120 64th St., also donated his services by donating a lift twice for the painters to reach higher parts of the walls during the painting process.

"It's a good feeling to be part of the community and give back," Nehls said. "We know how difficult it is to run a nonprofit ... It's just a way for us to give back."

Zadler said shoppers have taken notice of the change.

"They love it," Zadler said. "I hear 'Oh my gosh it's so nice and so big in here,' and I've had so many people say the store was always nice before but it is so extra-nice now."

Zadler also emphasized the project could not have been done without the support of Carl and Chris Sanders, Nehls and Becker.

"The whole thing would have cost us well over $6,000, easy. Between labor and renting that lift, there's no way we could have done it. We're a nonprofit, and there's just no way we could have done that," Zadler said. "We couldn't have made it look like this without them. And it makes us happy when people come in and they say that it's nice."