Community members, family and friends filled the inside of the St. Anthony of Padua Church Saturday afternoon to celebrate Jaxson's Day, which celebrated 10-year-old Jaxson Thomas for his volunteerism and selflessness.

The free community event featured free haircuts, face painting and food for patrons who came to celebrate Jaxson, who is a frequent volunteer for God's Kitchen.

Organizers said the event at 2223 52st St. was also a way to help raise money for Jaxson's private school tuition, as he attends a school that gives him confidence and teaches him self-regulations skills for his ADHD and autism.

Inspiration for the event came from God's Kitchen founder Arnetta Griffin, who suggested the idea after Autumn Thomas, Jaxson's mother, asked to sponsor Jaxson's Family Walk & Run event at school in an effort to help support his tuition funds. As tuition prices for Jaxson's school are set to rise, his mother would not be able to shoulder the cost on her own.

"This is a great turnout," Griffin said. "It touches my heart.

Griffin hosted a similar event last year for Katalina Shope, who tragically lost both her parents last summer. Jaxson approached Griffin about doing an event for Shope. Saturday's event marked the first time he has been the one celebrated rather than volunteering.

"This is what makes us God's Kitchen," Griffin said. "It's a community."

The event was filled with high spirits and high attendance from people who wanted to support Jaxson.

"It makes me feel really good," Autumn Thomas said. "I feel really blessed."

Thomas said Jaxson "loves to help people."

"It's important to encourage children to do what they love," she said.

Jaxson, who spent the afternoon surrounded by friends and enjoying the community-wide support, said "Thank you," to all who support him.