Many future Habitat homeowners have the same dream: having a home where their children could be healthy and safe and would thrive.

I am proud to be building dreams alongside 150 Kenosha volunteers for Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha’s 4th Annual Women Build Week Aug. 7-12.

The nationwide building initiative calls on women to serve their communities, building homes and highlighting the need for safe and affordable housing in our Kenosha community. We want to continue to build on our successes from previous years and reach more community members and business partners, making our biggest impact on affordable housing since we started hosting Women Build Week.

Women Build Week empowers women to build homes, become homeowners, and raise money to continue building safe, affordable homes in our community.

Volunteer dream builders will work under the guidance of construction professionals alongside future Habitat homeowners on homes in the Wilson Heights Neighborhood.

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha has plans to build six new homes in the Wilson Heights Neighborhood: two homes are under construction currently, two homes breaking ground in May, and two home are planned for 2024 in the Wilson Heights neighborhood, a partnership between Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha and the City of Kenosha.

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha homes are priced at fair market value and are not subject to the negotiating ability of the home buyer or any implicit bias or prejudice of their real estate agent. The home loans provided by Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha are interest-free, and mortgage payments are below 30% of the homeowner’s monthly income. This model assures affordability regardless of gender and protects women from paying higher costs for their homes.

When asked why they volunteer during Women Build Week, Maggie, a Women Build Week volunteer since the beginning, said, “It’s fun to be surrounded by so many women, knowing that together we are making a real difference in a family’s life. By supporting a future homeowner, I feel like it helps them realize they can keep dreaming big and achieve even more.”

Our goal with the Women Build Week program is to bring together future homeowners and dedicated volunteers to help women achieve their dreams to build a better future for their families and communities. We at Habitat for Humanity have the ability to provide volunteers with the opportunity to learn new skills and explore new work areas, and given these skills, women can succeed in changing their communities.

Women Build is a terrific way to involve your friends and family of all ages in crucial work with a lasting impact. Women helping women sends a positive and powerful message.

Thank you to all of our current supporters and we hope many of you will join us becoming a dream builder, helping Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha to continue building affordable housing, providing Habitat homeowners with a hand up.

For more information on Women Build Week 2023, please visit our website at https://www.habitatkenosha.org/women-build