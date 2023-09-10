The story illustrates how patient care can suffer when lackluster providers are able to manipulate the original intent and purpose of the benefit. We at Hospice Alliance are saddened by these practices and welcome a much-needed conversation around the incentives driving bad actors into end-of-life care. However, the activity described in this piece does not reflect the care we provide or the mission that we’ve dedicated ourselves to advancing. Hospice Alliance is a community-based, independently owned, non-profit, end-of-life care provider. We have served this community for over 40 years and have always been guided by our mission to deliver high-quality care to anyone at any time, all to ensure patients and their families experience dignified and respectful care in their most challenging moments. Unfortunately, there is a growing problem of fraudulent and harmful practices by some providers. These practices must be identified and eliminated wherever possible. However, the practices outlined in the article are not indicative of Hospice Alliance. Instead, we seek to deliver the full interdisciplinary hospice care model while striving to respect the choices, wishes, and desires of our patients and their families. Hospice Alliance provides the full hospice experience, including services above and beyond those required by the benefit. In 2022, we cared for over 700 beneficiaries and their families, provided $71,576 in charitable care, and tapped into 2,319 volunteer hours—all to ensure each person in the communities we serve had access to the care they needed. In addition, we provide Supportive Care Management – for those patients with a serious/chronic illness, Aroma and Music Therapy, Life Enrichment activities, a strong bereavement program, open to anyone needing it, even if their loved one(s) were not on service with us and our Connections program – providing grief support for children. All of these programs are not reimbursed.