There has been a lot in the news lately about how our economic situation in this country is affecting everyone. Inflation, though seemingly on the down trend now, impacted all Americans as cost rose to near record limits.

Government changes to benefit programs saw many more people using area food banks to help feed their families. Most of what is reported tends to focus on middle class working families with children and, while one can’t deny the impact had on them, there is another demographic group that has gotten little coverage yet struggles daily to make ends meet.

In the US today, over 15 million adults aged 65 or older are economically insecure with incomes 200% below the Federal Poverty Level. That’s about 1 in 3 older Americans living in poverty. Older women are more likely to live in poverty due to long standing wage discrimination and years taken out of the workplace to be caregivers.

Over half of Black and Hispanic adults over age 65 have incomes 200% below the poverty level. Homelessness among seniors has been rising rapidly and is expected to triple in the next decade according to a recent study by the University of Pennsylvania. Seniors are mortgaging their homes at an unprecedented pace with the interest in reverse mortgages doubling in the last two years.

But even more telling is, according to the United Way Kenosha ALICE data (Asset Limited, Income Restrained, Employed) seniors who live just above the poverty level struggle daily to meet their needs. A full 43% of seniors aged 65 or over have difficulty making ends meet. Emergency relief measures in the pandemic era were very effective in helping families with children but did very little to help seniors. When inflation rises rapidly, as in recent months, those living on Social Security income get hit hard as their income is much less flexible.

In short, as we all wage the war on rising costs, our seniors are getting left behind and falling into the category of unserved and underserved in many cases.

Seniors would rather age in place, in their own homes, for as long as possible, so it’s up to all of us, as the “village” to support them and ensure they are valued and safe. Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services (KAFASI) has an array of quality services designed to meet the needs of our seniors living in our community. Low or no cost home delivered meals, volunteer transportation, and friendly visitors are all available to help seniors address areas of their lives which would otherwise become a struggle, both financially and emotionally.

It is up to all of us to look after and care for our treasures. They were instrumental in laying the groundwork for everything we enjoy now. Their history is our present day and our future. And, one day, we will all be in their shoes. Let’s hope there is a KAFASI around when we get there!