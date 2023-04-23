Kenosha County Food Bank is off to a momentous start in 2023.

The delivery and installation of our cooler system is complete. This unit was awarded to KCFB via grants from Feeding America in conjunction with the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) & the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

Our collaborative partnership with the Racine County Food Bank (RCFB) where we are co-located was celebrated via a joint proclamation by County Executive Samantha Kerkman and Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave on Feb. 17 for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of our partnership and new cooler system.

The county executives celebrated our innovative collaboration to reduce our collective operational costs ensuring more resources can serve our twin communities more effectively.

This new combined operational space doubles our local capacity to source fresh produce and proteins on behalf of our communities.

Any food processors and supplier’s interested in learning more about how to connect with our organizations to better service our communities are encouraged to reach out at www.kenoshacountyfoodbank.org.

The final payment of #FoodShare Emergency Allotments was distributed to families on Feb. 19. Thirty-four million people in the United States suffer from food insecurity. As many as nine million children are likely to suffer from food insecurity.

Here in Kenosha this translates to one in five children within Kenosha County who can struggle with food insecurity. As many as 53 million households depended upon a level of food support programs at some point during the past three years of the pandemic. (Hunger in America — Feeding America).

Families who previously received Foodshare benefits will be hit hard by this change with a dramatically reduced food budget given on going inflationary pressures in our economy. A special thank you goes out to our partner Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin for donating hams this upcoming Easter Holiday season. Hunger Relief Federation Badger Boxes which include Wisconsin sourced product will continue monthly through mid-year.

To ensure KCFB provides critical support to help our pantries, neighbors, and community bridge these gaps, we are preparing for our operational and fundraising campaign to raise awareness of these issues and address critical expenses for our organization.

Our collaborative partnership within the RCFB campus has greatly reduced our overhead and infrastructure costs; but as a young all-volunteer non-profit, your support is critical moving forward now that we are operationalized, prepare to scale sourcing and distribution, and target the hiring of a full-time director to lead the organization successfully forward.

Those interested in becoming a donor are encouraged to register on our website for our newsletter and to learn more about how to support KCFB throughout the upcoming campaign (www.kenoshacountyfoodbank.org).