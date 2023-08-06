Kenosha County Food Bank is hiring!

The next phase in our operational expansion includes the recruitment of a KCFB director who will help us lead the organization forward including enhancing pantry partnerships, developing donor and supplier relationships, and launching our fundraising campaign.

We have officially finalized the installation of our cooler system. Ahern was on site in July to complete our new sprinkler system. Our unit totals 5312 cubic feet which equates to a maximum capacity of 16 pallets of refrigeration and 24 pallets of freezer space.

The KCFB & RCFB (Racine County Food Bank) campus enables our organizations to expand partnerships including most recently with Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency assisting with storage needs for refrigeration and frozen products to support our collective communities. This system was awarded to KCFB via grants from Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin in conjunction with the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) & the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) in 2022.

KCFB wishes to extend our gratitude to the following organizations who have led their support to date in 2023 via grant awards: Kenosha Community Foundation, Kenosha Rotary Club, and Only in Wisconsin Giving, Inc. (New Glarus Brewing Company) who specifically recognized our collaborative efforts in partnering with RCFB to optimize supply chain and operational efficiencies serving southeastern Wisconsin.

KCFB continues to make weekly deliveries on behalf of our pantry network and looks forward to future dialog with agencies looking to benefit from the collective food management resources that a food bank can offer an agency. KCFB’s food management resources enable our partners to target their resources to broader issues of poverty including job training and financial education, housing or rental assistance, legal or language services, medical, dental and targeted health and wellness connections. This non-profit ecosystem ensures dollars are optimized across our shared network.

According to the 2022 Kenosha County Community Health Assessment Report, access to Affordable Healthcare and Housing, concerns related to Drug Abuse, and access to Affordable & Healthy Food round out the top four community risks our residents are facing. Grocery costs and overall inflation continue to challenge families and individuals. As we head into the latter half of the year, KCFB begins preparing for our second annual holiday meal box program in support of our network. Meal box deliveries take place in both November & December.

KCFB is grateful for partners like Kenosha Community Foundation & Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin who support this initiative. We are grateful for their financial and food donations that will ensure this year’s program success.

Please reach out to us if interested in supporting this annual meal box program this holiday season. And any food processors and suppliers interested in learning more about how to connect with our organization to better service our communities are encouraged to reach out at www.kenoshacountyfoodbank.org.