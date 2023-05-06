I have been a long-term member of the Kenosha County Substance Abuse Coalition, and yet I feel as though I’ve been banging my head against a wall – or banging my drum in a vacuum – for a really long time.

Today we’re facing more addiction than ever before, so I want to take a moment to address what that means.

First, addiction is a brain disease. You aren’t addicted to shoe shopping or your new lip gloss, nor are you addicted to that new machine at the gym. Addiction is a chronic, progressive, lethal disease, and it has the elements of compulsion and cravings to use, lack of control once use begins, and negative consequences caused by that use.

Next, addiction is a brain disease. No one is addicted to a specific drug, though that may be a person’s drug of choice. Here’s the problem, though: when that drug is no longer available, the person still suffers from addiction and so will use whatever is available. That means that, while there are a lot of people “addicted to opioids,” even if we somehow managed to miraculously get all opioids off the face of the earth, all those people currently addicted are still addicted.

Which brings us to harm reduction. As a former coworker of mine says, “Harm reduction still includes harm.” When we address addiction we always have to talk about making the impact of addiction less: less harmful, less deadly, less controlling. But “less” doesn’t mean “none” or “safe.”

Which brings us to cannabinoids. THC isn’t safe; it just isn’t deadly. It’s one more addictive substance, and so that means that the same percentage of people who have the brain disease of addiction will have compulsion, craving, lack of control, and negative consequences where THC is involved. But they won’t die from a THC overdose, so there’s that.

Which brings me to the final point: people are still dying more from alcohol than they are from opioids. They are just dying more slowly and therefore being overshadowed by the overdose deaths. Because addiction is a chronic, progressive, lethal brain disease.

