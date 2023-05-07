The award-winning Kenosha HarborMarket returns for its 21st outdoor season on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Second Avenue and the adjacent Place de Douai.

Make Kenosha HarborMarket part of your Saturday routine and partake in the gorgeous park-like setting, tree lined streets, two live music tents, special events throughout the season and the freshest and best variety of local foods and artisan creations in the region. Amenities include free parking as well as indoor restrooms.

More than 150 vendors

Bring bags, yes bags and an empty stomach. You’re going to need both. With more than 100 booths ever Saturday, there is so much to explore, learn and experience. Thirty new vendors are eager to meet you this season.

Find fresh, in-season fruits and vegetables, some organically grown. Over a dozen produce vendors including Churchill Orchards, with berries and stone fruits, as well as Piscasaw Gardens and Van Laar’s Fruit Farm with super-sweet Mirai sweet corn, will be back. Vintage Prairie Farm will again have heirloom varieties of vegetables and herbs. Sherwood Game Farm and Adoption Acres will both bring cuts of beef, pork and chicken, as well as fresh eggs, all raised on their local farms. Stamper Cheese returns with their cut-to-order cheese selection, as will Glas All Naturals with their cheese spread.

Come hungry and stay for breakfast and lunch. Over two dozen prepared food and beverage vendors will participate this season, including familiar favorites as well as a dozen new cuisine options.

Artisan breads, pies, French pastries, cheesecakes, toffee, cookies and so many more sweet treat options await you. Pick up handmade fresh and dried pastas, ravioli, pasta sauces, fruit preserves, snacks, seasonings, olive oils and vinegars, hot sauces and much more. Find soap and body care products, jewelry, clothing, woodworking and other artisan creations as well as dog and cat treats, toys and accessories. Onsite knife sharpening is available every week while you shop

Special events

Adding to the HarborMarket experience are events, including a Bags Tournament and Maypole Dance on opening day. Check out the Kenosha Public Library’s Bookmobile as well as performances by The Puppet Underground. For those with a green thumb, the Four Seasons Garden Club plant sale will take place on May 20 and the Racine Kenosha Master Gardener Association will attend regularly. On Oct. 7, Italian American Heritage Day at HarborMarket will feature Italian foods and entertainment.

KHM is so much more than a market — it’s an experience; a treat for all senses; a place to meet family and friends to explore new cuisines and live music, learn about gardening, pick up one of a kind artisan creations and find fresh produce and proteins from local producers.

Make a day of it every Saturday starting May 13. See you at KenoshaHarborMarket, your weekly destination for shopping local since 2003 and Kenosha’s Best Event in 2021 and 2022.

Our theme is “Kenosha HaborMarket — Eat.Shop. Relax. Repeat.”

For more information, visit www.kenoshaharbormarket.com.