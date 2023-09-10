Now is the time to enjoy the best, and most abundant, produce of the season.

With both late summer and early fall fruits and vegetables available, the options to fill your shopping bag, pantry and freezer are many. Over a dozen vendors currently offer more than 30 varieties of fresh fruits and vegetables, perfect for enjoying now, or preserving for later.

Vegetables currently available include tomatoes, peppers, beans, broccoli, cauliflower, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, lettuce, spinach, chard, corn, onions, potatoes, okra, carrots, beets, garlic, mushrooms, eggplant and microgreens. Now is the time to scoop up and enjoy fresh-from-the-field melons, including the super sweet red seeded watermelon. Stone fruits are winding down, while apple and pear season is starting up

Stock up and fill your freezer and pantry to enjoy this delicious produce all winter (and spring) long.

SNAP/EBT

With all of this fantastic produce, now is a great time to use SNAP/EBT benefits at Kenosha HarborMarket. Simply visit the info booth at Second Avenue and 55th Street, determine the amount that you want to use and swipe your card. You’ll receive that amount, plus up to a $20 match per week, in tokens to spend at participating vendors.

Most produce, meat, cheese and baked goods vendors have chosen to participate in the SNAP/EBT program this season. Products available include the aforementioned fruits and vegetables as well as eggs, meat, poultry, cheese, baked goods, honey, maple syrup, fruit preserves, pastas, sauces and olive oil.

October 7- Italian American Heritage Day

Celebrate Italian American Heritage Day at Kenosha HarborMarket on Oct. 7.

In addition to the usual fantastic lineup of vendors at Kenosha HarborMarket, Oct. 7 will bring special Italian foods, vendors, entertainment, demonstrations and family-friendly activities. Find these activities on Place de Douai (just south of the intersection of Second Avenue and 56th Street) during the regular market hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Admission is free. Watch for exciting announcements as the date gets closer.

Kenosha Winter HarborMarket

Starting Saturday, Nov. 4, find the Kenosha Winter HarborMarket at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Kenosha Winter HarborMarket will have dozens of vendors booths every week, including produce, meat, eggs, baked goods, prepared foods, artisan creations and more.

The Kenosha Winter HarborMarket will be open every Saturday, Nov. 4 through April 28, except Dec. 16, 23 and 30.

See you at the award-winning Kenosha HarborMarket, your weekly destination for shopping local and “open rain or shine” since 2003.

Visit kenoshaharbormarket.com for more information, vendor applications for the outdoor and indoor seasons, and the weekly vendor map.