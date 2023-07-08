Kenosha HarborMarket’s 21st outdoor season continues with more than 130 booths every week through August, and more than 100 in September and October.

Find them at Second Avenue and 56th Street every Saturday,through Oct. 28.

Fresh produce is best

With the peak of the Wisconsin growing season upon us, it’s time to savor that fresh, direct-from-the-grower produce that is worth waiting for. Chat with the grower and learn more about the fruits and vegetables that you are eating. Strike up a conversation to find out why Mirai sweet corn is SO sweet. Get predictions of when Michigan-grown fruits, including cherries, plums, peaches and grapes, will arrive. Learn about heirloom varieties of produce, including the popular rainbow carrots. Explore all of the different varieties of lettuce, pepper and beans. Inquire as to why microgreens are so good for you.

All of the dozen produce vendors at Kenosha HarborMarket, including Piscasaw Gardens, Van Laar’s Fruit Farm, Churchill Orchards, Wayne Miller Orchard, Vintage Prairie Farm, Family Farmers Market, Creator Farms and Song’s Farm, are happy to discuss the food that they bring.

Farmers currently have fresh cherries, blueberries, raspberries, rainbow carrots, garlic, greens, beets, beans, mushrooms, microgreens, turnips, zucchini, beets, lettuce, kale spinach, peppers, fresh herbs and much more. Tomatoes and peppers will be arriving shortly. Later in the summer expect the customer-favorites of sweet corn, sugar cube melons, super sweet watermelon, peaches and plums. Between May and October Kenosha HarborMarket farmers bring more than three dozen varieties of fresh produce.

Several growers bring buckets of just cut flowers direct from the field, and assemble one-of-a-kind bouquets throughout the day. Each grower has a different variety of flowers, and all hand-make lush, long-lasting bouquets.

Locally raised meat, poultry & eggs

You can also buy meat, poultry and eggs directly from the farm.

Adoption Acres and Sherwood Game Farm offer an assortment of beef, chicken, pork and duck every week, as well as small-batch sausages and bacon. Eggs are also available from Adoption Acres, Sherwood Game Farm and Cannivera.

These farmers are also happy to talk about the practices they use to bring fresh food directly to you.

Savor the experience

Shopping local at Kenosha HarborMarket is an experience meant to be savored. Walk the length of the market (over three blocks long) a few times. Pick up some fabulous foods from one of over two dozen prepared food and beverage vendors. Then grab a table and enjoy the sounds of live music (at two booths), serene green space and trees and an often-refreshing lake breeze.

Make a day of it every Saturday through Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Second Avenue and 56th Street. See you at KenoshaHarborMarket, your weekly destination for shopping local since 2003 and Kenosha’s Best Event in 2021 and 2022.