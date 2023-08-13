It is not always obvious what our neighbors do to make our community a better place to live.

As a culture we have become obsessed with being busy and the other end of the spectrum, self-care – often as a result of being too busy. The pillars of these obsessions can be workaholics, soccer moms, workout warriors, obsessive reading or filling our lives with the distraction of constant entertainment and adrenaline pumping novelties.

None of these qualities are bad in and of themselves. It is a matter of the degree to which they isolate us from the need to invest in the well-being of our communities.

I frequently get a chance to speak to these organizations and am always impressed by the scope and diversity of projects that are simultaneously being supported by time and talents. They may include funding and organizing a park playground in an underserved area of town, holiday light displays, supporting youth clubs in high schools, high school post prom events, youth sports, cleaning up local parks, and making donations to local non-profits.

Many of these club members also volunteer at their places of worship, schools, assist with neighborhood associations, and generally remain on the lookout for opportunities to make life better and more meaningful in our communities. I also find that many of these community builders also serve on local boards and committees.

You may know several of these organizations: Kiwanis, Rotary, and the Lions Club. The Kiwanis Club also supports local high school organizations called Key Clubs that mirror the efforts of the adult club that sponsors it, with an overt mission to develop future civic leaders.

You may also know of Leadership Kenosha which is celebrating its 25th Anniversary! Eighteen new graduates will look to connect with the community in a deeper more impactful way. Twenty-five years of leadership development has surely impacted this community, as was displayed by highlighting distinguished graduates Guida Brown (1999) and Jerry Gulley (2016).

Non-profit consultant Duke Haddad says it this way, “Many service clubs, such as Rotary International and Kiwanis International, have local clubs around the world. Kiwanis has several hundred thousand members. Rotary has more than 1.2 million members, composed of neighbors, friends and community leaders who come together to create positive, lasting change in our communities and around the world. For many of these organizations, their missions are international, national, regional, statewide or local in scope.”

Haddad goes on to say, “There are many benefits to becoming a service-club volunteer, including giving back to the community, making new friends who have a variety of interests, listening weekly to speakers who are community thought leaders, engaging in social activities and business-networking. You get out what you put into it.”

Mahatma Ghandhi challenges us to be the change we want to see. Civic engagement is the silent partner of community well-being. Ask around. Thank those who are giving of their time.

Get connected. Stay engaged.