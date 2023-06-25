When the Stonewall Riots began in New York, it was with the goal of expressing outrage and frustration at the treatment of the LGBTQ+ community who had long been denied their civil rights.

To give you a brief rundown (extremely brief) if you’re not familiar with this event, on June 28, 1969, New York police raided the Stonewall Inn, a bar known to serve alcohol to members of the LGBTQ+ community, despite this being illegal at the time. When the patrons and employees, who were aggressively dragged out of the bar, fought back against the NYPD, crowds gathered in the streets and this confrontation grew to a period of six days of protests. The following year, to mark the anniversary of the event, crowds marched through the streets in what was recognized as the first gay pride parade. Later, the month of June was designated as Pride month, to recognize the impact of the Stonewall Riots and to celebrate gay activism.

In the years since that first anniversary, Pride month has become increasingly corporate. During the month of June, companies plaster rainbows and proud language on their products. Some of these companies surely do so because they recognize the importance of celebrating the community but others are merely trying to appeal to a demographic that they largely ignore for the rest of the year.

A perfect example of this performative allyship is the tobacco industry. Whether it was the misconception that smoking relieves stress, a rebellious act of youth, or an effort to find a sense of belonging, the LGBTQ+ community took up smoking at higher rates than their straight peers and the tobacco industry tapped into that.

In 1995, R.J. Reynolds created a marketing strategy known as “Project SCUM” designed to increase cigarette sales by targeting gay men and homeless individuals. Though companies might use different language now, this targeted marketing still happens, including e-cigarette companies sponsoring pride parades and events. The worst part is, this marketing works. According to our most recent set of data, smoking rates are at an all-time low for adults in Wisconsin, about 13% as of 2021, but that 13% doesn’t tell the whole story because the smoking rates for the LGBTQ+ community in our state is almost double that, at 22%.

This Pride month, don’t let the tobacco industry dictate your life or reduce you to a sales figure. If you are interested in quitting your nicotine addiction, the QuitLine has recently expanded their program and are now offering 8 weeks of nicotine replacement therapy and proactive coaching calls. Wisconsinites can access the free Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line by texting READY to 34191. Residents aged 13 and up can also reach the Quit Line 24/7 by calling 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669) or by visiting WiQuitLine.org.