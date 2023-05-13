Have you ever woken up with an empty stomach, wondering whether you’ll be able to eat that day?

As a child, did you ever sit through a school day, hoping that there would be food at home when you arrived? Have you ever had to choose between eating and paying for your medications?

For thousands in Kenosha County, this is a reality. Hunger is an epidemic that seems unlikely to ever go away, regardless of how developed our community becomes.

As many Kenosha residents have faced challenges over the last several years, the Shalom Center has watched the numbers increase and community members have faced a difficult realization – they are not able to afford food for themselves or their families. We know that having access to nutritious food is paramount in helping people live better. The Shalom Center’s food pantry has always been a self-select, free-choice food pantry, giving food with dignity and respect.

While on the frontline in helping those in need connect the dots, we recently launched our virtual ordering service, where pantry participants can select their own food and goods and choose their pick-up times during our distribution hours.

Over the last few months, we have already transferred a little over 1,000 pantry customers to online ordering, allowing us to cut down on food waste; because households are selecting what they want and need, and serve even more clients efficiently. Providing this ordering option also allows our pantry team more opportunities to have conversations with our customers about other resources available to them within our community. It’s not required for our pantry customers to use our virtual ordering service, but it provides another access point. T

o learn more about our food programs and how you can receive food/goods or donate visit https://www.shalomcenter.org/food-programs/food-pantry/.

As the Shalom Center continues to increase partnerships with our local food distributors, we still rely on individual community support to ensure we have enough food/goods to support those in need. We predict the summer months will draw an increase in pantry participants, especially with the decrease in federal benefits.

Therefore, the Shalom Center, along with other local food pantries, is honored to once again partner with the National Association of Letter Carriers for the 31st annual Letter Carriers’ “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive” which will take place Saturday, May 13, countywide. Participating is easy and effortless.

All you must do is fill a bag with canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned tuna, peanut butter, or any other non-perishable and healthy food. Leave it on your porch and your letter carrier will pick it up on May 13th. If you miss it, you can always donate directly to Shalom Center at 4314-39th Ave.

Help us make this year’s effort the biggest and most successful yet! Thank you for helping us #StampOutHunger. For more information about our food and shelter programs, visit us at www.shalomcenter.org. We look forward to continuing to partner with each of you.